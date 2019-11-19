|
MOOSE, Gary Keith 80 of Cable, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in his home. He retired after many years from Navistar. Survivors include his wife, Judy Moose; children Tammy (Douglas) Horsley and Gary Moose Jr; brothers John Moose and James Moose; numerous grandchildren. Visitation 47 PM November 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2019