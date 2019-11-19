Home

Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Burial
Following Services
Jenkins Chapel Cemetery
Cable., OH
Gary MOOSE


1939 - 2019
Gary MOOSE Obituary
MOOSE, Gary Keith 80 of Cable, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in his home. He retired after many years from Navistar. Survivors include his wife, Judy Moose; children Tammy (Douglas) Horsley and Gary Moose Jr; brothers John Moose and James Moose; numerous grandchildren. Visitation 47 PM November 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
