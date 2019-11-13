Home

NAPIER, Gary Gene 78, of Dayton, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1941 to the late Robert and Ruby (Webb) Napier in Dayton, OH. Gary retired as a Carpenter from Local 104. He was a friend of Bill's with 44 years of sobriety. Gary was a great father, a leader, and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, car races, and cruising on his motorcycle. Gary is survived by his loving children, James (Chris) Napier and Eugene Napier; siblings, Donny, Marlene, Dorothy, Linda, John, Dorsey, Anita, and Robert; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel. Interment immediately after at Willow View Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
