NICHOLS, Gary Gary Lee Nichols, 68, of Lucasville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 16, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio, a son of the late Donald John and Margaret Fent Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by Vencil Selvage, who raised Gary as his son, one brother, Richard Nichols. Gary was a retired Master Sergeant from the Ohio National Guard with over 35 years of service, a US Army Vietnam War veteran, and attended Dry Run Church of Christ. He was a member of the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion and a 1970 Springfield Shawnee High School graduate. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Lute Nichols, whom he married October 10, 1969 in Lucasville; one son, Brent (Jodie) Nichols of South Shore, Ky; one daughter, Shelly (Dave) Breech of McDermott; a nephew Jimmy Hudson whom he raised as his own; six grandchildren, Christopher A. Thomas, Jacob T. Thomas, Alexandra P. Nichols, Caleb Nichols, Justin P. Breech, and Zane A. Breech; six great-grandchildren, Chase Breech, Madisyn, Raeleigh, Lydia, Kynlee, and Christopher Lucas Thomas; six sisters, Helen Griffith who raised Gary, of Springfield, Ruthann Hudson of Colorado, Daisy Adams, Donna Levan, and Mary Ann Lafollette all of Springfield, and Carla Jane Feldman of Colorado; one brother, Don Nicholson of Springfield; and a nephew, Dave Selvage he was raised with as a brother; and very special friends, Charlie and Peggy Newman. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday April 1, 2019 at McCullough Baptist Church with George Vastine and Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where military graveside rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, DEPT 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or the Notre Dame Father Patterson Fund, 2220 Sunrise Ave. Portsmouth, OH 45662. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2019