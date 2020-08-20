1/1
Gary OSBORNE
1952 - 2020
OSBORNE, Gary "G.O." Age 68, of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at his residence. Gary was born May 31, 1952, in Harlan County, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown in 1959. He was a member of the Eagles Crystal Aerie, and the Moose Lodge 501. Gary was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred and Beulah (Orick) Osborne; and two brothers, Fred "Bo" Osborne and Arthur Osborne. He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Donna Gibbs; three children, Gary (Anna) Osborne II, Deidra (Scott) Dean-Fugett and Erik (Nina) Osborne; six grandchildren, Gary Osborne III, Devon Dean, Isabella Osborne, Ella Mae Osborne, Jeffery Albertson and Ty Albertson; one sister, Kay Deaton; three brothers, Frank (Karen) Osborne, Jay (Tammy) Osborne and Michael Osborne; his best friend, Rod True; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website: www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
