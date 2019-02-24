Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary WELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Preston WELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Preston WELLER Obituary
WELLER, Gary Preston 64, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1954 to the late Clarence "Bud" and Arlene (Cole) Knerr in Lucas, OH. He married Judy Weller (Geddes). Gary and Judy made Xenia their home 25 years ago. Gary worked as a truck driver for Penske. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Samantha and Johnathan; siblings, Sharon (Barry) Wilson, Kathleen (Ed) Fitzpatrick, and Ron (Lynn) Distel; and many other loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Barns. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3 pm at Grace Christian Fellowship (1645 Spaulding Rd. Dayton, 45432). Gathering starts at 2 pm. To leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now