REED, Gary W. Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 17, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Leonard D. and Mildred E. Reed. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hubert "Marion" Reed. Gary was a veteran of the US Air Force. He enjoyed movies, reading and golf. He retired from Kettering Medical Center after 35 years of service. Gary is survived by his sisters, Karen Ater and Sheila Reed; niece, Elizabeth (Matthew) Gimmison; nephews, Joseph Ater and Tracy (Kristine) Reed; great-nephews, Luke Gimmison and Ryan Gimmison; aunt, Pauline Ashley. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will be scheduled by the family at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
