REED, Gary Age 69 of Tipp City, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Gary was born February 10, 1950 to Jeff Reed and Linda (Ison) Davis. Preceded in death by his father, Jeff, Gary is survived by his wife, Nanette; his mother, Linda Davis; son, Daniel Reed of Tipp City, daughter, Ashley Puterbaugh (Sam) of Union; granddaughters, Alivia Nicole and Emma Jane; sisters, Lois Williams of Huber Heights, Joyce Wilmoth of Gallatin, TN, Darlene Watkins of Homosassa Springs, FL and Lesa Fairchild Burton-Lewis of Couch, MO; father-in-law, Raymond Eyler (Virginia) of Troy; sister and brothers-in-law, Vicki Mullen (Johnny Johnston) of Troy, Cynthia Bendickson (David) of Piqua; nieces, Holly Mullen of Charlotte, NC, Tracey Suntay of Huber Heights, Vickie Fair (Mike) of Dayton, and nephews, Nathan Bendickson (Liz) of Ridgecrest, CA; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Monday, October 21 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Collins of Ludlow Falls Christian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ludlow Falls Christian Church, P.O. Box 115, Ludlow Falls, Ohio 45339 or the . Online condolences for the Reed family may be sent to www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019