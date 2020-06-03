REEDER, Gary L. Formerly of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away in the evening on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home in Kettering, surrounded by his family. Gary married Wanda Houdeshell on Nov. 12, 1961. He loved and is survived by his wife of 58 years. He is also survived by his children Laura Page of Centerville, OH and Greg (Stephanie) Reeder of Bristow, VA; six grandchildren, Cody Reeder, Cassie Reeder, Julie Page, Justin (Mary) Page, Riley Reeder, Tate Reeder, and two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Ramona Page. Gary was a fan of Ohio State as well as the Cincinnati Reds the latter, for which he was considered as a walk-on for the major league baseball team, before turning down the offer in order to support his family, at home in DeGraff. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, attending to all manner of creative projects at home, and watching sports. Gary was a continuous source of guidance, integrity, and wisdom for his family. He left a positive impression on everyone he met. The world is a better place having had the benefit of Gary Reeder's care and concern for 81 years. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff, Ohio. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation, to Hospice of Dayton, for the love and care shown to Gary. It is asked that any memorial donations be made in memory of Gary to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.