REEDER, Gary L. Formerly of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away in the evening on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home in Kettering, surrounded by his family. Gary married Wanda Houdeshell on Nov. 12, 1961. He loved and is survived by his wife of 58 years. He is also survived by his children Laura Page of Centerville, OH and Greg (Stephanie) Reeder of Bristow, VA; six grandchildren, Cody Reeder, Cassie Reeder, Julie Page, Justin (Mary) Page, Riley Reeder, Tate Reeder, and two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Ramona Page. Gary was a fan of Ohio State as well as the Cincinnati Reds the latter, for which he was considered as a walk-on for the major league baseball team, before turning down the offer in order to support his family, at home in DeGraff. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, attending to all manner of creative projects at home, and watching sports. Gary was a continuous source of guidance, integrity, and wisdom for his family. He left a positive impression on everyone he met. The world is a better place having had the benefit of Gary Reeder's care and concern for 81 years. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff, Ohio. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation, to Hospice of Dayton, for the love and care shown to Gary. It is asked that any memorial donations be made in memory of Gary to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DARING & SANFORD OF DEGRAFF
Funeral services provided by
DARING & SANFORD OF DEGRAFF
210 W. Hayes St.
DeGraff, OH 43318
937-585-5723
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Gary was my uncle, and a great person. He always knew many way's to share happiness. I am very sorry for your loss.
Angela
Family
June 1, 2020
I enjoyed our many little chats: family history, history in general; gardening, etc. I wish that I could have spent many more hours with him. He is the last of my mother's generation that I know, although he may have a cousin, Carol, still living.
Denise Moore
Family
