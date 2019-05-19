ROUTZAHN, Gary L. 69, of Springfield, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gary was born on January 16, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio to Harlan and Mary (Patton) Routzahn. He had been employed as a driver/supervisor for 30 years at Kenosha Auto Transport and retired in 2003. Gary attended St. Raphael and St. Joseph Catholic Church, was active in local softball leagues and enjoyed working around his farm. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary "Bunny" (Marshall); two children, Brent (Jennifer) Routzahn and Tracey (Jason) Hairgrove all of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Tanner, Anna, Christopher and Connor; sister, Karen (James) Camden of Springfield; three sisters-in-law, Marsha (John) Fitzsimmons, Robin Williams and Betsy (Mike) Caudill and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Diana. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 12:00pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, starting at 10:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clark County Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary