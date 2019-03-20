ROWE, Gary Lee Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Gary was born in Hamilton, OH on July 3, 1939 to Charles Rowe and Lucille Albion Young. He is a graduate of Seven Mile HS, class of 1957. Gary is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961. He was employed with Dixie Music Company and the City of Hamilton where he retired in 2005.Gary and his wife, Helen were owners of the former Brown Bar. Gary is survived by his step-children, Jim (Linda) Messelling, Bill (Donna) Messelling, Diana Gibbs, Dan Messelling, Debbie (Roger) Ellis, Patty (Eric) Braun,; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Martha Rowe; brothers, Ronnie Rowe, David Rowe, John Rowe and sister, Patsy Patterson; many niece, nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 33 years, Helen Messelling Rowe; step-daughter, Donna L. Lenke; brother, Michael D. Thomas and sister, Judy Bowman. According to Gary's wishes a visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Dr., Hamilton, OH with memorial service beginning at 1:00pm at the church with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Gary will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery at a private service at a later date. Gary will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to thank Barb Martin, and Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for taking care of their Dad. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties or Timberhill Baptist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary