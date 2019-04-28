|
SAMS, Sr., Gary Owen "Big Gary" On Wednesday April 24th, 2019 Gary Owen Sams Sr (Big Gary) passed away at the age of 69. Gary was born on Jan 16th, 1950 to Verlie & Leva (Dawes) Sams. On September 25th, 1982 he married Judy Witherspoon. Within their 40 years together they shared a blended family of 5 sons, 2 daughters, 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Gary had a passion for his family, deep love of music, working on cars, helping others and his favorite pastime casinos! Gary was preceded in death by his father Verlie, mother Leva & 2 brothers Harold & Hershel. He is survived by loving wife Judy, sons Gary Jr., Mike (Kittisu), Scott & Keith, daughter Missy, his brother Bruce, his sister Sandy, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren & many close friends. Family will receive visitors for memorial service Friday May 3rd from 2-4pm at Woodland Cemetery Arboretum Mausoleum, Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019