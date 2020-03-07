|
SAUER, Gary C. 77, passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born August 21, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Carl and Betty (Cole) Sauer. Gary retired from Mound Lab/EGG in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Smith) Sauer; daughter, Lori (Roger) Rich of Bean Station, TN; son, Mark (Debbie) Sauer of Blanton, PA; brother, Dan (Connie) Sauer of Crossville, T N; sisters-in-law, Susan (Smith) Reagan and her son, Colin of Miamisburg and Barbara Smith and her daughter, Rae Lynn of Miamisburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg with Pastor Ed Saunders officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kettering Cancer Care and . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020