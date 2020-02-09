|
SCARBROUGH, Gary Lynn 68, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital after a short, gracefully-fought battle with cancer. Gary was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 30, 1951, the son of Blaine and Frankie Scarbrough. They moved to Ohio in 1957 where he was one of the first to attend Town and Country School for Disabled Children in a house donated for the school on North Yellow Springs Street. In 1960, they built and dedicated the new school that became Town and Country Workshop. Gary's parents were so proud of him and all of his accomplishments. After their passing, he was cared for by his sister, Judy (Earlene) Hall, and her husband, Norm. They gave him the opportunity to travel with them to many places, including Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Gary was a quiet, gentle soul. Family members often said that he could read your mind and thought that you should be able to read his too. He was very smart and learned quickly if he enjoyed what you were teaching him. Gary enjoyed collecting model cars and kept them clean, shiny, and neatly displayed in his room, watching John Wayne movies and educational or history channels on television, and all things Justice League. On most days, you could find him wearing a Superman or Batman shirt and the matching hat. These items put a grin on Gary's face that would light up a room. He remained employed throughout the transition from Town and Country Workshop to TAC Industries (The Ability Center) and was currently employed there seldom missing a day of work. He was also involved in Special Olympics for track and bowling. He is preceded in death by his father, Blaine, in 2006 and his mother, Frankie, in 2010. He is survived by his sister Judy (Earlene) Hall of Springfield, brother Mike Scarbrough of Columbus, brother David (Kathy) Scarbrough of Prosper Texas, nephew Sam (Kim) Mulkey of Springfield, nieces Kim (Mark) Hardy and Lisa Isaacs, both of Texas and great nieces and nephews: Samuel and Karli of Springfield, Conner, Caden, Kyle, and Kara of Texas. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Umerani and his staff, the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of Gary at Springfield Regional Hospital, as well as staff at TAC Industries, including two supervisors who were special to him: Kim and Steve. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a short service to follow. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020