Gary SIMS
SIMS, Gary L. "Pop" Gary L. "Pop" Sims, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully transitioned from his earthly vessel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. Born on August 14, 1946, to Marion C. Sims and his wife Jeanette "Cookie" (Martin) Sims-Allen in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating from high school, Gary enlisted in the United States Air Force. Gary returned to civilian service and was a longtime employee of Western Electric from which he also retired. Gary is survived by his wife, Cecelia; two children, Gary Christopher (Dawn) Sims of Athens, OH and Dana (Mark Wilder) Sims; 6 grandchildren; sister, Gail (William) Gaskins of Atlanta, GA; and other relatives and close family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Annette Johnson, brother Larry Sims. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH, where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Monday, July 20, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Gary together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Gary's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service

3 entries
July 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charlotte Cardwell
July 18, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elissa Smith
July 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Misti Smith
