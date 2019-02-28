|
|
STOLZENBURG, Gary L. 80, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was born to the (late) Harold & Mabel (Lawson) Stolzenburg on Oct. 3, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio. Gary was owner and founder (in 1961) of F & S Motorcycles. He was an honorary member of the Dayton Motorcycle Club, and life member of both the A.M.A. and H.O.G. Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary; daughter, Jenny Barnhill; son, Jeff Stolzenburg; granddaughter, Madison Stolzenburg; numerous other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral service 1 pm. Monday, Mar. 4, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Ron Evans, officiating. Entombment Whispering Pines Mausoleum at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to Aid to Injured Riders (AIR), 2104 N. Mueller Ave., Bethany, OK 73008 or ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019