1/
Gary TERRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRELL, Gary L. Gary L. Terrell, age 70, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday September 14, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Pelfrey, KY, on April 30, 1950, to the late Maxine (Prather) Gibson and Columbus "Jr." Terrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell Gibson a brother, Mike; and a sister, Susie Saunders. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda S. (Casebolt) Terrell; his children, Melinda Shugars, Steven (Andie) Terrell and Heather (David) Mattox; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren ~ and 4 on the way; a special niece, Leisa Kidd; 2 brothers, Kenneth (Kay) Terrell and William (Debbie) Terrell; his sister, Connie Thompson; his aunt, Betty Vance; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friend 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday September 18, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Prayer's and hugs to your family.
Debby, Fred (Cody), & Ethel (Brooklynn)
Debra Farris
Friend
September 15, 2020
Bobby Gregory
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved