Gary THIES
1955 - 2020
THIES, Gary Lee Age 64, of Riverside, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born October 20, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Gary was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was known as "Mr. Wonderful" by his mother. He was also an avid fisherman. He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Thies. Gary will be missed by his loving mother, Mary Thies; siblings, Sharon "Sherri" (Jim) Pytel, Michael Thies, Robert (Carol) Thies, Timothy Thies, Patricia (Mike) Leach and David Thies; aunt, Joni Dorko; best friend, Happy; a multitude of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and many friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Newcomer North Chapel is assisting the family. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Gary or leave a condolence to his family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
