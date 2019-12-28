|
|
TURNER, Gary L. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. He was born in Oneida, KY the son of the late Will and Ellen (nee Gambrell) Turner. Gary was married to Zona Sue Turner and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters Flora Suzanne Mares and Jani Michelle Roberts; five grandchildren Stephanie (Brandon) Newberry, Natosha (Kevin) McCoy, Amber Johnson, Otis Clark III, and Gregory Joseph Roberts III; eight great grandchildren Jaxon Lee Lenos, Osiris Asher Clark, Liam Aaron Avery Kuyper, Mackenzie Elise Greene, Ethan McCoy, Avah Grace McCoy, Emah Leigh McCoy and Noah Palacios. He was also preceded in death by two brothers LM Turner and Russell Paul Turner. Visitation will be on Monday December 30, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 28, 2019