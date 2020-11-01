1/
Gary VANTINE
VANTINE, Gary L.

Age 60, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Dayton on

October 21, 1960, to Rev. Dick and Mary VanTine. Gary graduated in 1978 from Milton Union High School. For over 30 years, Gary was a long haul semi truck driver, was recognized for having driven over 3 million safe miles, and currently

employed by ABF Company.

He is survived by his parents; loving wife, Lori; 8 children, Tamera (Sean) Hicks, James VanTine, Darrell Hicks, William

(Lisa) Hicks, Methea (Ronnie) Stamper, Evan Hicks, Shelby Hicks, Ehan Hicks; sister, Lynn (JD) McCafferty; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Shiloh Church UCC, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until time of service at the church. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the VanTine family. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Memorial service
Shiloh Church
