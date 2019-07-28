|
WALTERS, Gary Age 69 of Riverside, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born June 16, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Josiah and Sylvia Walters. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Walters; and sister, Betty Keen. Gary is survived by his wife, Shirley Walters; children: Gary Lee Walters, Jr. (Paula), Kelly Delaberta (John), Angela Sexton (Glen), John Smith (Ellie), Billie Smith, Jennifer Smith and Angelina Smith; 16 grandchildren; brother, Dannie Walters; sister, Louise Dotson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary was a retired truck driver from the Local Teamsters # 957. Gary enjoyed watching NASCAR, drinking beer with his son, hanging out with his lil buddy Nathan, and loved spending time with his family. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-8 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Gary or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019