WESTVEER, Gary Alan 54, of Aurora, IN, passed away on Thursday. He is survived by his father, Alan (Becky) Westveer; mother, Janice Merrill; son, Mike (fiance Selena) Westveer; brother, Bill (Sue) Merrill; 7 grandchildren with one on the way; his companion, Jodi Mathews; Jodi's children, Zack and Brittany; and his family in TN. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday from 1-4 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Greendale, IN. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 22, 2019