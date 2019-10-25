|
EVERHART, Gay Age 75 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. She was born November 21, 1943 in Huntington, West Virginia the daughter of the late James and Velta Shockey. Gay was a dedicated hostess for the Old Hickory BBQ for many years. She loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing with her husband, Scottie. Gay was a member of the AmVets Auxiliary Post #24. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Steven Mayberry and several siblings. Gay is survived by her husband, Scottie Everhart; step-son, Mike Everhart; sister, Peggy Shockey; sister-in-law, Darlene Shockey; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 3:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 3:00pm. Private family interment at Palestine Cemetery in Darke County, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019