HUEMMER, Gay C. 85, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away, September 10, 2019. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. Gay retired from many years as medical office manager for local physicians. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodericke G. Huemmer, mother Edna Pierce Thuma, father and stepmother Vern and Georgette Thuma, and daughter Kathy G. Huemmer. Gay is survived by her sons Rick (Beth) Huemmer of Maryville, TN, and Jeff (Karen Libecap) Huemmer of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Jessi Henderson (Garrick), Katie Bookout (Derek), Justin, and Makayla; great grandchildren Lily and Kaleigh; brother Don Thuma; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd, Monday September 16, 2019 from 10 am until service time at 11 am. Gay enjoyed bragging on the accomplishments of her sons, grandchildren and great granddaughters. She dearly loved her husband and was proud of her sons. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughters brought her a lot of joy. Her hobbies included golfing, painting, music, playing bridge, volunteering and traveling. She enjoyed spending time in Siesta Key, Florida, in the winter and traveled to many places around the world with her husband Rod. She also loved to visit with family in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Californiawhether in person, on social media. Gay also had many life-long friends that she continued to spend time with. If desired, memorial contributions in Gay's memory may be made to the , Southwest Regional Office, 2802 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206 or , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019