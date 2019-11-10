|
BOLINGER, Gayle Ellen Age 69, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 23, 1950 in Middletown, and graduated from Madison High School Class of 1968. She was employed as the Assistant Treasurer for Madison Township School Board for over 40 years. Gayle was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God, and had her private pilot's license. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Ethan. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to Hospice Care of Middletown for their care of Gayle during the last days of her illness. Preceding her in death were her parents, Brooks and Cora (Dumford) Wright; her husband, Gary Alan Bolinger in 2008; infant twin boys, Herbert and Charles; and one brother, Thomas William Wright. She is survived by one daughter, Ellen Marie Bolinger; one grandson, Ethan Gary Bolinger; one sister, Barbara Wright; one brother, Martin Wright and special sister-in-law, Bonnie Wright; several nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and her two dogs, Little Bit and Spike. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Boulevard, Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital or Hospice Care of Middletown.Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019