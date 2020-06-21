Gayle HUBER

HUBER, Gayle Elaine Age 70, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at UC West Chester Hospital. She was born January 3, 1950, in Spokane, WA, to Fred and Elaine (Spillers) Norton. She was a homemaker. Gayle was a member of Our Lady of Sorrow Church. Gayle is survived by her son, Michael (Anne) Huber; grandchildren, Grant Huber, Lucas Huber, Mia Huber; brother, Fred (Barbara) Norton; sister, Eileen (Patricia Bettasso) Norton; dear friend, Vicki Little; and numerous friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Huber, of 44 years, in 2015. A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.