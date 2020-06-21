Gayle HUBER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBER, Gayle Elaine Age 70, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at UC West Chester Hospital. She was born January 3, 1950, in Spokane, WA, to Fred and Elaine (Spillers) Norton. She was a homemaker. Gayle was a member of Our Lady of Sorrow Church. Gayle is survived by her son, Michael (Anne) Huber; grandchildren, Grant Huber, Lucas Huber, Mia Huber; brother, Fred (Barbara) Norton; sister, Eileen (Patricia Bettasso) Norton; dear friend, Vicki Little; and numerous friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Huber, of 44 years, in 2015. A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved