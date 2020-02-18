|
|
REED, Gayle Eugene Gayle Eugene Reed, was born October 15, 1946 in Richmond, Indiana. Gayle accepted Christ as his lord and savior at a very young age, and served diligently as deacon and advisor at Maranatha Christian Fellowship until his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents Buddy Van Meter and Betty Jane Reed-Martin; one sister Vickie L. Bohanon and one son Brian Williams. Gayle was a man of many talents and admirable characteristics including business, accounting, mentoring, trust, loyalty, and honor. He retired from the City of Dayton as an analyst, and continued his personal consulting through Reed Financial Services with various individuals and family services, and organizations, including Wilberforce University, Bethel Baptist, and the church he so loved Maranatha Christian Fellowship. He also served in exemplary fashion as a 33rd degree Mason in the Most Honorable Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Ohio Free and Accepted Masons (Equity Lodge No. 121), and Member in the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of N & S (Amer. Temple No. 107). Gayle leaves to cherish his life a brother Bruce Martin; three sons: Dominique Reynolds, Rahsaan Reed, and Juma Reed; seven granddaughters: Briana, Malia, Destinee, Diamond, Sydney, Jauanna, and Fallon; one great-grandson Jordan; two nieces Dawn and Shamika; one nephew Antwan; three great nephews: Donovan, Charles Jr. and Tyler; Family matriarch and Aunt Susan McDougal and a host of cousins; lifelong friends, Kenneth Briggs, Mike Oxendine, Dennis Bronson, Phillip Shackleford, , Steve Dawkins, Pastor Larry Hogg, Larry Hampton, Dougie Hogg (p), and a host of others companions, and special companion Wanda Kimbrough. Funeral Services Thursday February 20, 2020 viewing and special ceremony 5:00pm-:700pm at Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH 45416. Homegoing Celebration Friday February 21, 2020 at Maranatha Christian Fellowship: Family will receive friends at 10:00am with service starting at 11:00am. Officiating by Bishop Truman Martin. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020