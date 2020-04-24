|
HOOK, Gearold Earl Age 81 of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Patriot Ridge Nursing Home, Fairborn. He was born in Glouster, Ohio on January 28, 1939 the son of Belford & Ival (Snowden) Hook. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Rosalie (Tedesco) Hook; sons Gearold (Marsha) Hook Jr. and Timothy (Donnetta) Hook; grandchildren Brandy (Preston) Drey, Zachary (Andrea) Hook, Amanda (Travis) Hook, Courtney Berner and Haley Hook; great grandchildren Kaylie Baker, Khloe Roberts, Kensley Shirk, Kamara Sagraves, Kylee Sagraves, Makala Sagraves, Blake Drey, Bryce Drey, Madelyn Hook, Anna Hook, Mackenzie Berner, Makayla Berner and Mackenley Berner; brothers Monti (Marty) Robert and Butch Hook; sister Dixie Bail and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lester and David and a sister Connie. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gearold's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020