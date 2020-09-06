1/
GENE CULTICE
1927 - 2020
CULTICE, Gene Age 93, of Lewisburg, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, following an extended illness. Gene was born to the late Robert & Edna Cultice on January 10, 1927. He faithfully served our country in the United States Army during World War II. Gene spent his career as an educator. First, earning his bachelor's degree from Cedarville College and attended UD, George Peabody Institute, UC, and several science foundations. He taught 4 years at Randolph Schools (and coached basketball), 14 years at Roosevelt Schools (and coached), 10 years at Fairview Schools, and 6 years at Patterson Schools. He was a wonderful educator, and dedicated to teaching. Gene was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt, garden, and wall-eye fish at Lake Erie. He loved his family dearly and he will be missed by his family and friends he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Esther Cultice; son, Jeff Cultice; grandson, Eric Cultice; sisters, Gayle & Kay, and numerous other extended relatives and friends. Services for Gene will be held privately on a later date at the convenience of his family. Arrangements made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH. Condolences can be made through Gene's obituary page by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
