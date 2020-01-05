Home

GAINES, Gene Albert "Jack" 68, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville. He was born on January 2, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio a son to the late Osborne Eugene Gaines and Phyllis Ruth Fiscus Gaines and was the husband of Deborah Hensley Gaines. Jack was the Chief Information Officer at Dayton Daily News in Dayton, Ohio. He was passionate about dogs, enjoyed camping and boating. Jack was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Hensley Gaines; a son, James Osborne Gaines of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Katrina Elizabeth Gaines of Indian Land, SC; two grandchildren, Carson Penelope Gaines and Davis March Gaines; a daughter-in-law, Ashley Gaines; a brother, Anthony Dean Gaines (April) of Arlington, TX; and a sister, Vadna Jane Hull (Gary) of Roundrock, TX. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lee Wayne Gaines and Robert Herschal Gaines. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Gene "Jack" Gaines.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
