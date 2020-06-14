Gene LAND
1931 - 2020
LAND, Gene Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1931, in McKee, KY, the son of the late Jesse and Callie (Bowman) Land. Gene was a 1951, graduate of Hamilton High School, and was in the Navy Reserves for 11 years. On June 21, 1957, in Hamilton, he married his wife of over 62 years, Barbara Ann (Sims) Land. Gene retired from Champion Paper, as a machine operator in 1993, after 35 years, and was a member of Bethel Community Church, for over 60 years. He enjoyed travel, taking care of rental properties, game shows, writing poetry, classical music, and being with family. Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Sarah (Ken) Williams and Rebecca (Kelly) Baker; grandchildren, Tom (Alicia) and Brittanne McWilliams, and Luke, Adam, and Ben Williams; great-granddaughter, Camila; brother, Donald Land; and many other family members and friends. Guests wishing to pay their respects are requested to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Visitation will be held from 11am to 12pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will start at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Haley officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Bethel Community Church Maintenance Fund, 2015 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
