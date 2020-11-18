1/1
GENE LEITHAUSER
LEITHAUSER, Gene

85, of Springfield, died peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on November 15, 2020. He was born in Springfield on October 5, 1935, the son of Eugene

and Helen (Stutzenberger) Leithauser. He was the owner and pharmacist at Hebble's Pharmacy for 35 years. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ and a kind and loving man to all he came in contact with. Survivors include his two children, Mike Leithauser and Christina Griffin; four grandchildren, Jessica Leithauser, Jude, Amelia and Willie Griffin and two siblings, Fritz (Elisabeth) Leithauser and Carol (Kevin) Dunn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemarie and daughter, Deanna. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
