MIDDLETON, Gene 88, of Lebanon, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence. Born to James and Stella (nee: Franklin) Middleton on March 30, 1932, in Stanford, KY. Gene graduated from Centre College in Danville, KY, and went on to earn his Master's Degree from Xavier University. He was an educator for over 35 years with most of that time at the Middletown School District. Gene was a Principal and teacher at several elementary schools where he loved to educate the children of our community. Gene was a Veteran in the United States Army, enjoyed classical music, being outdoors and tending to his gardens. He was an accomplished organist and a pianist and played for several churches and weddings. Gene "never met a stranger" and had a friend everywhere he went. He loved his family and friends and valued friendships which he kept alive through his writings of many letters and cards. Preceded in death by his parents, his son, Scott Middleton; daughter-in-law, Susie Middleton; two brothers, Cline and Paul and four sisters, Edith, Pauline, Berl and Agnus. Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley (nee: Richardson) Middleton of Lebanon; daughter, Gena Middleton of Middletown; son, Adam (Carol) Middleton of Clearcreek Township; two grandsons, Klark (Kristin) and Grant (fiancé Halee) Middleton; good friend, Paul Proctor and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the Lebanon Cemetery, Reverend Pastor Connie Hancock will officiate. Memorial donations are requested in Gene's name to the Ohio Hospice or St. Jude. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.