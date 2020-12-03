POBST, Gene L.



Gene L. Pobst, 92, passed away in New Port Richey, Florida, on November 25, 2020. He was born August 19, 1928, in Dayton to the late Vernie and



Kathryn Pobst (Steck). He



married the late Jo Ellen



Mitchell (Pobst) also of Dayton in 1952. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1952 and then accepted a



commission in the U.S. Air Force. His distinguished service



extended over twenty years including duties in Korea and Vietnam, and he earned the rank of Lt. Colonel. He followed up his USAF retirement with a successful twenty-year civilian career as a Sr. Contracts Administrator.



He was a lifelong Buckeye fan, an avid and talented golfer and bowler, and a skilled car buff. He is survived by his three adoring children, Judi (Kurt Lindeman), Randy and Gary



(Gloria Ferguson Pobst), all of whom were born in Dayton. He was enormously supportive of his children in their varied



interests and adventures and they are eternally grateful. He leaves behind four loving grandchildren: Lori (Pobst Schroeder), Kelly (Blevins), Kamron (Pobst) and Brittine (Viall). Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Pobst Cross.



Services will be held at a later date in Dayton. Gilbert-Fellers funeral home is assisting Gene's family with his final wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store