Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Gene ROBERTS

Gene ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Gene 92, formerly of Middletown, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born on Saturday, August 21, 1926 in Dayton to Nick and Donata (Salamida) Roberts. Gene was the owner of Miami Machine Corp, retiring in 2001. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Gene was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mr. Roberts is survived by his son, Michael Roberts; daughters, Diana Roberts, Lisa (Gary) Smith, Linda (Craig) Luzum, Susan (Mario Meraz) Roberts & Joyce (Dana) Jameson; brother, Nick (Brenda) Roberts; grandchildren, Chip, Casey, Shannon, Wes, Tony, Jill, Tyler, Drew, Ian & Nico; and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice (Crainich) Roberts; parents; and brother, Ben Roberts. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019
