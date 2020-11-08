1/
Gene SCHINDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHINDLER, Gene Curtiss

Age 93 of Brookville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Gene was preceded in death by his 3 wives, Clara, Ella, and Shirley, and 3 brothers, Gerald, Roland, and Delmar. Gene has 2 surviving brothers, Tom (Ruth) and Sam (Judy). Gene is also survived by 3 children, Celeste (Garry) Eldred and Curtiss (Lisa) Schindler (children of Clara) and Steven Schindler and Laura Schindler (children of Ella) and Mark (deceased) (Gloria) Longenecker and Eric (Brenda) Longenecker (sons of Shirley). Gene is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kalob, Jacob, and Justin Eldred, Kate, Sara, and Sam Schindler, Marjana Longenecker and Jennifer (Andrew) Johnson, and Dennis (Kelly) Longenecker and Drew Longenecker, and 2 great-grandchildren, Mark and Dorothy Johnson. Gene was a proud veteran serving in the Coast Guard in World War II and again in the Korean War. He worked for many years at Dayton Clutch and Joint and Peffley Ford. In retirement, Gene and Shirley enjoyed traveling the United States in their Airstream trailer. Gene was a very devoted husband, caring father and grandfather, and loving brother. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookhaven Retirement Community for their loving care of Gene over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookhaven Retirement Community, One Country Lane, Brookville, Ohio 45309.

Services will be private. Arrangements by the Westbrock

Funeral Home, Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved