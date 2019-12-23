|
SHELTON, Gene P. Age 93 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Butler County, Ohio on April 1, 1926 the son of George S. and Norma (Preble) Shelton and was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School. Mr. Shelton served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. On December 8, 1945, in St. Veronica Church he married Dolores L. Richter and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2011. Mr. Shelton had been employed as a tool and gauge inspector for Bendix Corporation for ten years and later was supervisor for Monsanto, for twenty-four years retiring in 1984. He was a member of St. Julie Billiart Parish, the Men's Prayer Group, the ACES, the Friends of Takoda Trails, #1069 and K of C #968. Survivors include; six children, Ellen Shelton, Peggy (Gene) Potts, Anita Shelton, Paul Shelton, Jane (Mike) Robinson, and Timothy Shelton; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Joy (Marion) Brady; a special friend, Millie Mergy. Besides his wife, Dolores, he was also preceded in death by a son, Edward Shelton; a daughter, Melanie Roth; a sister, Margie Richter; two brothers-in-law, David and Gene Richter; a sister-in-law, Juanita O'Donohoe. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Friday in St. Julie Billiart Church, with Fr. Michael Pucke celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to "Friends of Takoda Trails" 350 Kolb Dr. Fairfield, Ohio 45014 (provides activities for developmentally disabled.) Relatives and friends are invited to a reception and lunch at the Fenmont immediately following the burial. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 23, 2019