1/1
Gene WEATHERS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEATHERS, Gene P. Gene P. Weathers passed away on Saturday, August 29, at Hospice of Hamilton. Gene was born in Hamilton on April 12, 1948, to the late Gene C. and Margaret Ellen (Sloneker) Weathers. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1966, attended Northern Arizona University, joined the City of Hamilton Fire Department in 1972, and retired at the rank of Captain in 1998. Gene was passionate about playing golf; and very much enjoyed listening to music; fishing; building WWII balsa wood model airplanes; playing his favorite video poker game at Hollywood Casino; and traveling, living the past five winters in Sun City West, Arizona. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his beloved daughters and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Gene is succeeded by his wife, Linda (Prueitt); daughters, Kimberly Davidson and Jennifer (Ray) Krabbe; grandchildren, Miles, Drew, and Ben Davidson; Leeanne, Alex, and Anthony Krabbe; sisters, Diane Wilson, Cathy Davis, and Sherri Weathers; and brother, Greg (Laura) Weathers. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved