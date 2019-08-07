|
YOUNG, Gene Rae Was born on May 14, 1929 in Butler Co., Ohio to George Harold Young and Mabel Irene (Wehr) Young and died August 5, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 90. Gene was married to Barbara Ann Bowen for 57 years and was blessed with three sons, Kim (Tina), Marc (Marita) and Tod (Don). Gene is survived by his three sons and 2nd wife, Nancy Marie (Compton) Mason Prouty and her children, Larry Mason (Vicki), Kristi (Mason) Arden and Jay Prouty (Sheri). He will be missed by his 6 grandchildren, Amy, Erin, Jody, Derek, Andrea and Travis and 11 great-grandchildren. Gene worked in the paper industry until his retirement. Gene's interests included cars, golf, watching the RED's, partying with friends and traveling the world, not necessarily in that order. Visitation will be held from 9:30am until time of service at 10:30am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Interment will follow in the family plot at Woodland Cemetery. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019