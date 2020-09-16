1/
Genell WATSON
WATSON, Genell Genell Watson, age 77, of Lewisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday night, September 14, 2020. She was born to James Earnest Collins and Juanita Collins Stansberry, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Billy Gene Watson and her beloved daughter, Dena Lewchenko. Also, stepfather, Melvin Stansberry; brothers, James Collins, Jr., Larry Collins, and sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Maurice Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Watson and Cheryl Davis, and son-in-law, Larry Davis. Also survived by brothers, Mike Stansberry and John (Lucy) Stansberry; granddaughters, Jessica Lawson and Megan (Justin) Klinger; grandsons, Larry (Missy) Davis, Jr., Eric (Mindy) Davis, Matthew (Rhonda) Davis and Christopher (Katie) Layne. Also, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Genell was a very loving and giving person. She will be missed very much. Special thanks for the loving care she received from Miami Valley Hospital, Brookhaven, and Hospice of Miami Valley. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Genell or leave a condolence for her family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
