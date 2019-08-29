Home

BACON, Geneva H. 81, passed away August 23, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1937 in Culloden, GA. Visitation is Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Mulberry St. entrance. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. To read the complete obituary, offer condolences to the Bacon Family, visit www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
