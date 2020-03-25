|
|
BALLINGER, Geneva F. Age 95, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Home, in Milford, Ohio. She was born on May 26, 1924 in Maud, Ohio. Born to the late George and Laura Needham. Geneva attended Union Township School and graduated in 1948. She married Nathan J. Ballinger on August 16, 1941 in Indiana. In her spare time, she enjoyed word books, church, gospel music, and going to Pigeon Forge. She is survived by a daughter Barbara Wadsworth (Ballinger), Granddaughter Krystal R. Price and good friend Michele Mounce. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Nathan J. Ballinger in 2001. Private family services will be taking place on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 25, 2020