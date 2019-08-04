Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pater Ave Church of God
1321 Pater Ave
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pater Ave Church of God
1321 Pater Ave
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva HOLLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva HOLLOWAY


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva HOLLOWAY Obituary
HOLLOWAY, Geneva Age 86 passed away Friday August 2, 2019. She was born May 28, 1933 in Manchester, KY to the late Dewey and Bernice (nee Combs) Robinson. Geneva is survived by her husband and caregiver John L. Holloway; children Lana (William) Umbstead, John (Debbie) Holloway, Jr., Debbie (Tom Gay) McClellan; four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; brother Fred (Linda) Robinson and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers. The family would like to thank the staff of Queen City Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation at Pater Ave Church of God 1321 Pater Ave Hamilton 45011 Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now