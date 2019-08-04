|
|
HOLLOWAY, Geneva Age 86 passed away Friday August 2, 2019. She was born May 28, 1933 in Manchester, KY to the late Dewey and Bernice (nee Combs) Robinson. Geneva is survived by her husband and caregiver John L. Holloway; children Lana (William) Umbstead, John (Debbie) Holloway, Jr., Debbie (Tom Gay) McClellan; four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; brother Fred (Linda) Robinson and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers. The family would like to thank the staff of Queen City Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation at Pater Ave Church of God 1321 Pater Ave Hamilton 45011 Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019