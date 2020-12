Age 98, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Geneva was born in Kentucky on February 19, 1922, to the late Ben & Lydia (Gwin) McLemore. In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by herhusband, Thomas Jones and daughter, Janet Jones. She is survived by her children, Larry Jones, Eddie (Judy) Jones and Andrea (Charles) Pooler; sister, Bobbie Jean Woodard; and brother, James Arnold McLemore. Services will be held privately for the family. Geneva will be laid to rest at Miami Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, OH. To send a special message, please visit



