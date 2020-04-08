|
|
SPRINKLE, Geneva Estella 94, of Springfield, passed away April 6, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 19, 1925 in Mason, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter Jennings and Mary (Binkley) Goldsberry. Geneva was a well know waitress having worked in many restaurants in the City of Springfield for over 40 years. It could be said that she served the City of Springfield. She enjoyed people watching and she dearly loved the outdoors, animals and flowers. Her wonderful sense of humor will be cherished and remembered by all who know her. Survivors include one son; Larry (Kay) Sprinkle, Milwaukee, WI, grandchildren; Tracy Lynn Garster, Geri-Ann (Ben) Nycz, Carlee Ann Trent, Shawn (Beth) Sprinkle, Terry Dean (Debbie) Sprinkle, Danny Saum and Ben Huffman, many great grandchildren, one sister; Ruth Shields, one brother; Carl Goldsberry, both of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son; Orva "Bud" Sprinkle, brothers; Eugene and Stanley Goldsberry and two infant sisters. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clark County Humane Society. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 8, 2020