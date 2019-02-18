GEORGE, Genevieve B. Age 80, of Springfield went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late Joseph and Lula (Layne) Rolph on January 19, 1939 in Fleming County, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Genevieve is also preceded in death by her step-mother, Lillian Rolph, who helped raise her after her mother, Lula, passed away unexpectedly when Genevieve was only six years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 62 years, Bruce P. George; children: Rev. Dianna (Dean) Teusch, Bruce Randall (Martha) George and Joseph Todd (Laura) George; grandchildren: Brad Park, Randy Park, Jessica (Richard) Wait, Lauren (Dalton) Murray, Seth George and her namesake who is expected to arrive in July, 2019, Genevieve Belle George as well as her great-granddaughter, Quincy Wait. Genevieve is also survived by her brother, Woody Rolph; sister, Marilyn (Steve) Fisher; numerous nieces and nephews; her church family and friends. She was blessed with the ability to play beautiful music on the piano and did so for the church she was attending, New Beginnings Fellowship. She also attended throughout the years, International Pentecostal Church of Christ, where she was involved in nursing home ministry and vacation bible school, and Emmanuel Full Gospel Church. Genevieve was very proud that she and her father were co-founders of First Pentecostal Church of God on Selma Road. She had a contagious smile, a big personality and a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her. A visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Walter Mason officiating. Genevieve will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary