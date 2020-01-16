|
MCGLONE, Genevieve A."Jennie" Age 93, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1926 in Ekin, IN. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Dawn; and much loved grandson, Justin. Family will greet friends 9-10:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be following at 11am at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family on Jennie's Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020