Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
7415 Far Hills Ave.
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve MCGLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve MCGLONE


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve MCGLONE Obituary
MCGLONE, Genevieve A."Jennie" Age 93, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1926 in Ekin, IN. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Dawn; and much loved grandson, Justin. Family will greet friends 9-10:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be following at 11am at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family on Jennie's Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -