|
|
PETERS (English), Genevieve Age 82, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Oakwood, Ohio. She was a lifelong resident of Dayton. Preceded in death by her parents, Marshall, Sr. and Effie English; brothers, Marshall, Jr., Alonzo and Leroy; sisters, Marcella and Joyce; loving husband, Guy Peters; daughter, Cheryl Ann English. Gen is survived by son, James Cameron, Jr.; two grandchildren, Gary and Marla English; brother, Earl English (Marietta); beloved nephew, Victor English; trusted confidants, Yvonne "Sissy" Minor and Timothy Harvey; faithful travel mate, Lee Lee; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Interment at West Memory Gardens; celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020