UNDERWOOD, Genevieve "Jay" 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7th at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH. She was born March 2nd, 1924 in Kent, Ohio to the late John and Stefania (Zdrodowska) Kaminski. As a first generation American, Jay grew up bridging the gap between her family's Polish origins and American culture. She spoke Polish before she spoke English and remained bilingual throughout her life. Kent, Ohio was one of many thriving Mid-West Polish communities in the great immigration wave at the turn of the last century. It provided Jay, her three siblings and parents the best substitute for the extended family left behind and for the grandparents she met in letters, but never in person. Jay studied journalism at Kent State University, and had a voice that, aside from gracing her church choirs, landed her an invitation to train in New York with one of the leading operatic voice coaches of the day. However, she chose to return to Ohio to marry and start a family with her naval veteran sweetheart, William Underwood. They spent several years in Michigan before settling in Dayton where, over the next 58 years they raised four children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill and Jay also shared a love for history and learning about other cultures. They traveled to over 33 states and 14 countries. Throughout her life Jay continued to share her voice, singing in multiple choirs and singing groups. It wasn't until she turned 93, that she stopped accepting requests to sing one of her favorite songs, Ave Maria, at weddings. Jay also greatly enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching her Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with family and friends. She especially treasured time spent with not only grandchildren and great grandchildren but also with her many nieces, nephews and their families. She and Bill loved to entertain. She was usually in charge of these ventures which she always did with grace, style, charm and wit. As is typical of many in the Greatest Generation, she had a pragmatic perspective and incredible strength. Even in the most difficult times she moved forward determined and without complaints, finding humor and conveying compassion for others with a quiet dignity. These qualities saw her through many health adversities and served as an inspiration to the entire family. Jay was preceded in death by her parents John and Stefania (Zdrodowska) Kaminski, her beloved husband William Underwood, three siblings and their spouses and her son Jeff Underwood. She is survived by children John (Cheri) Underwood of Sylvania, OH, Patricia (Casimir Eitner) Underwood of Castleton, VA , Nancy (Rob Caplan) Underwood of Nipomo, CA, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. We were all blessed to have known her. She will be greatly missed. A memorial will take place at the Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH on Friday, August 16 from 3pm to 7pm. A funeral mass followed by burial will take place at St. Leonard's Parish, Centerville OH on Saturday, August 17 at 11 o'clock. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Music at https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/project/save-the-music-in-memoryof/vh1savethemusic/0?utm_source=Web&utm_medium=STM+Site+new+&utm_campaign=blogpost+Memorial+Giving+. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019