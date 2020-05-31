Genie RICHARDSON
RICHARDSON, Genie Bachmann 80, passed away at home on May 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on March 2, 1940 in Akron, Ohio, Genie was a 1958 graduate of St. Vincent's and a 1961 Graduate of St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. Being a nurse was the "love-of-her-life profession," with her favorite position being a visiting nurse while living in Northern Virginia. She loved cooking for and taking care of people, and was happiest while doing things for others. Rarely did Genie meet a stranger. During the years she and Ted spent living in Virginia, friends affectionately called her the "Mayor," for her eagerness to go out of her way to help someone or to start up a conversation. Genie was a current member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Kettering, Ohio and a former long-time member of St. Sebastian Parish in Akron, Ohio. She is preceded in death by husband Ted Richardson (May, 10, 2020); parents Robert L. and Agnes Bachmann; and brother Robert L. (Sharon) Bachmann, Jr. Genie is survived by daughter Andrea (Tom) Verni; granddaughter Stephanie (Eric) Van Doren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Capuchin Mission (office), 3600 Butler Street , Pittsburgh, PA 15201. (Hummel 330-253-6126)

